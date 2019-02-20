UNO defeats Southeastern

Posted 9:46 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, February 20, 2019

New Orleans -- The Privateers men's basketball team picked-up another conference win Wednesday night at Lakefront Arena, beating Southeastern Louisiana 89-68. UNO has now won 6 of their last 7 games to improve to (15-10, 10-4 Southland Conference). The loss snaps a 5-game win-streak for the Lions.

UNO led Southeastern 44-31 at the half and continued to pull away after the break. A big factor in this game was the long-range shooting from the Privateers, who shot better than 60% from beyond the arc (14-23). Meanwhile Southeastern shot just 19% from deep (4-21). Jorge Rosa, who finished with 18 points for UNO, was 6 for 9 from deep, and Bryson Robinson was 5-7 from three. Robinson led UNO with 23 points.

Moses Greenwood was the game's high scorer and led SLU (13-14, 9-5 Southland Conference) with 26 points. Marlain Veal added 11 for the Lions as the only other player in double figures.

Next up for the Privateers is a road trip against McNeese on Saturday, and the Lions will travel to take-on Abilene Christian on Saturday as well.

 

