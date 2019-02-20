On the way to his Oscar, a 13-year-old with THREE names

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Most kids in school go to the library to learn.

He's learning the lines for his next big role.

And that's a movie or TV role.

This actor of a kid wants you to know his name.

He wants you to know he has three names.

Kaden Washington Lewis.

Wild Bill discovers Kaden Washington Lewis in class.

It's eighth grade earth science class.

And they're making a mountain.

Kaden Washington Lewis is the kid who has found his way to make his way to the top of the mountain.

From the top of the mountain, right into show business.

Three names.

Thirteen years old.

Kaden Washington Lewis.

All three names on the credits of his life.

In his life, in the library he's learning those lines with help from a coach.

That's his acting coach he sees twice a week.

Wild Bill asks him, "are you always in the moment?

Kaden Washington Lewis says, "I'm kind of a funny, comedic dude so acting and imitating people fits my personality and the way I am."

This kid already has ten movie and TV credits to his name.

That includes a role on Black Lightning, Monday nights at 9pm on NOLA 38 - The CW.

Even with all that fame, algebra is still a beast.

That's especially for an eighth grader taking ninth grade algebra.

But that's the way for an eighth grade celebrity to also get on the honor roll.

No doubt, Kaden Washington Lewis will be watching some of the folks who inspire him on the Academy Awards.

