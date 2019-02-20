NOFD battles 5 alarm fire at historic St. Charles Avenue home

Posted 8:41 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47AM, February 20, 2019

NEW ORLEANS– The New Orleans Fire Department is currently on the scene of a 5-alarm blaze in the 2500 Block of St. Charles Avenue.

The Fire appears to be behind 2525 St. Charles Avenue.

This house is known as the Montgomery-Grace Home and has been home to the Dowman-Kock-Montgomery-Grace family for more than 100 years.

The home, which has appeared on the Preservation Resource Center’s Holiday Home Tour is also said to have strong ties to the Rex organization.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Smoke from the massive fire could be seen across the Garden District this morning.

WGNO has a crew on the scene and will bring you updates on this developing story as they become available.

