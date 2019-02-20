New Orleans City Hall briefly evacuated after fire alarm

Posted 10:57 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, February 20, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – City Hall was briefly evacuated this morning after a fire alarm was triggered in the building.

There is no indication what caused the alarm to trip, and no fires have been reported inside the building.

Smoke from the massive 6 alarm fire on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District has been reported downtown, including in the area of City Hall.

NOFD officials at City Hall have not confirmed a connection between the St. Charles fire and the City Hall fire alarm.

