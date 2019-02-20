More than 10,000 tulips are blooming in City Park

NEW ORLEANS – Take in the beautiful sights at Big Lake in City Park, where more than 10,000 tulips have bloomed.

The City Park Horticulture Department planted the bulbs just one month ago, and now, the flowers are in full bloom.

It took over 20 hours to plant the 14,000 bulbs, each being carefully planted by hand.

Visitors can get up and close with the tulips, however, City Park asks that no one cross over the ropes, and especially don’t pick the flowers.

Get out there and check them out, as they may not be in bloom very long.