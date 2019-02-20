Monster Jam Monster Wagon Photo Contest – Submit your Photos Now!

Now through the March 8 submit a picture of your Monster Wagon for a chance to win a Monster Jam VIP Experience.

Get a wagon  –  decorate it as cool and crazy as you can – and submit a picture of it!

All photos will be visible on our website to be voted on by viewers/web visitors from March 11 through March 24.

The best wagons with the top votes or as determined by station personnel/management will be the selected winners and will have their wagons on display at the Monster Jam Pit Party before Monster Jam on March 30 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome!

So get building and designing and upload your Monster Wagon Photo below.

Official Rules linked below the contest form.

 

 

