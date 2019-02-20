× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Triple Berry Vanilla Cupcakes with Triple Berry Buttercream Frosting

These little berry-cream cupcake gems are gluten free, low carb, no sugar added AND keto approved, with just 1.5 grams net carbs per serving. Perfect for brunch, showers, Easter, Mother’s Day, or just anytime you’re looking for a guilt-free indulgence.

Triple Berry Vanilla Cupcakes with Triple Berry Buttercream Frosting By Ben McLauchlin of Swerve

Makes 36 mini cupcakes

Instructions:

For the Cake:

1 1/2 cups almond flour + additional 1/8 cup to toss berries in

1/4 cup whey protein powder, plain, unsweetened

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature); coconut oil or Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil with Butter Flavor can work too.

½ cup + 3 tablespoons Swerve, Granular

3 eggs (room temperature)

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract (use clear vanilla extract to keep cake as white as possible)

2 teaspoons lemon zest

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk (room temperature)

1/3 cup fresh blueberries

1/3 cup fresh blackberries

1/3 cup fresh raspberries

For the Triple Berry Buttercream Frosting:

1/3 cup fresh blueberries

1/3 cup fresh blackberries

1/3 cup fresh raspberries

1 ½ tablespoons lime juice

2 sticks unsalted butter or vegan butter

½ cup unsalted butter or vegan butter (room temperature)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup Swerve, Confectioner’s

Instructions:

For the Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line cupcake pan(s) with 36 mini cupcake liners and set aside.

In a medium bowl combine berries. (If blackberries and raspberries are too big, cut in half, and gently toss in 1/8 cup of almond flour. This will help them “float” in the cake and not sink to the bottom.)

In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the almond flour, baking powder, protein powder and salt. Set aside. With an electric mixer on medium high speed, mix together softened butter and Swerve until creamy. On medium speed add eggs, lemon juice and vanilla. Mix until combined.

Add dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add almond milk and mix until combined. Remove mixer bowl. and gently fold in berries.

Pour the batter evenly into each cupcake liner. Bake for 12 to 17 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the middle should come out mostly clean; you do not want it to come out completely dry. Let cake cool in pan for at least 5-10 minutes. Gently remove cupcakes from pan and place on cooling rack.

For the Triple Berry Puree:

Combine berries and lime juice in a saucepan over medium-low heat. With a wooden spoon, stir berries occasionally and mash berries until berries break down for around 7-10 minutes. Let come to room temperature.

For the Triple Berry Buttercream Frosting:

In an electric mixer or with a hand mixer on medium high speed, mix butter until smooth. Then add Swerve and beat until smooth. Add remaining ingredients, including berry puree, and beat on medium high for 10 minutes. This provides fluffiness and helps combine flavors. Place into icing bag with Star Icing Tip (the bigger the icing tip opening the better so berry chunks do not get stuck). Frost cooled cupcake.

For Assembly:

Take individual cupcake and, with a small spoon or knife, make a hole about a ½ of an inch long and wide- can make the hole as big as you want- just want to make sure the raspberry isn’t leaking out of the bottom or side of the cupcake. Place raspberry filling in hole, and then cover top of cupcake with frosting. Garnish with a raspberry and lemon zest if you are feeling wild and crazy. Eat immediately or within three days because of the filling.

Per Serving: 120 calories, 11 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat (nearly all plant-based if use coconut oil), 50 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate (1.5 grams net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 1 gram sugar, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein.

