× Garbage truck strikes, kills bicyclist on Carrollton uptown

NEW ORLEANS – A 30-year-old man was struck by a garbage truck and killed while he was riding a bicycle uptown this morning.

The fatal collision occurred just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Carrollton Avenue and Freret Street, according to the NOPD.

The garbage truck was traveling northbound on Carrollton when it struck the cyclist, who was also traveling northbound.

No further details have been released at this time, and the name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

29.945782 -90.131099