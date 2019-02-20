Donate your beads by throwing them at this referee themed float

SLIDELL, LA – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will once again be donating beads to STARC of Louisiana.

STARC is a private, non-profit organization, that is dedicated to providing a lifetime of Services, Training, Advocacy, Resources, and Community Connections for individuals with developmental disABILITIES in St. Tammany Parish.

Any unwanted beads can be thrown at this float, which will run at the very end of the parades listed.

All of the beads collected from the float will go to STARC, where members will clean, repackage, and sell them back to float riders.

Mardi Gras parade goers should be on the look out for this hilarious, NFL referee themed float, in the following parades:

Krewe of Poseidon Feb. 16 in Slidell

Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club Feb. 17 in Pearl River

Krewe of Eve Feb. 22 in Mandeville

Krewe of Olympia Feb. 23 in Covington

Krewe of Dionysus Feb. 24 in Slidell

Krewe of Selene March 1 in Slidell

Sheriff Randy Smith says that he hopes that at the end of every parade, people will “take their best shot” and will throw their beads back onto the STPSO float.

This year, he added a little something extra to the float, poking fun at NFL referees and showing his support for our boys in black and gold.

The caricature of Sheriff Smith has donned the front of the float since the partnership began in 2017.