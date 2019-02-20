Amy Schumer spotted at Pelicans basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Actress Amy Schumer was once again spotted having some fun in New Orleans. This time the comedian was enjoying a New Orleans Pelicans basketball game at Smoothie King Center.

Earlier this week, the Pelicans were playing the Oklahoma City Thunder, and as you can see Schumer was sitting court side with her husband, Chris Fischer who is a chef. WGNO Sports Reporter Karen Loftus captured the video.

The Pelicans won the game against the Thunder 131-122.

Still no word yet on what Schumer is doing in New Orleans, whether she's here for fun or for work.