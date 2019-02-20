Clever Girl Scout re-brands Somoas cookies to Jason ‘Momoas’

Posted 1:30 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 01:35PM, February 20, 2019

COLORADO – The competition is on to see which Girl Scout sells the most GS cookies, and a girl in Colorado is putting her brain to work.

Putting a spin on the classic “Samoas,” a girl scout out of Highlands Ranch, CO. may have a future in marketing.

Fifth grader Charlotte Holmberg changed the cookie box to feature a picture of shirtless Jason Momoa, with his name in place of the “Samoas” logo.

Holmberg already has the title of “Cookie CEO,” which she earned in 2018 after selling more than 2,000 boxes.

Although, the young girl sold out of all her boxes of cookies faster than expected, the reviews from the public are mixed.

Some say the girl should be sued for using the picture without permission, others believe this shows the double standard for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and some even believe this falls under the #metoo movement.

Whatever your position on the box itself, we all love those delicious cookies inside.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.