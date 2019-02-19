× Water boil advisory for westbank of Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, LA – In conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the Jefferson Parish Water Department is issuing a Boil Water Advisory for the entire West Bank of Jefferson Parish as a precautionary measure because of the loss of pressure at the West Bank Water Treatment Plant and subsequently in the distribution system due to work being performed by an outside contractor in the distribution system replacing water valves at the intersection of Ames Blvd and Lapalco Blvd.

This advisory does not include the Town of Grand Isle or areas of Gretna served by the City of Gretna Public Utilities Department.

This BOIL WATER ADVISORY will remain in effect until rescinded by Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Bacteriological samples must be collected and analyzed from the distribution system to assure the water meets potable water standards.

Jefferson Parish Schools officials have been working throughout the morning to provide safe drinking water to all our schools impacted by the boil water advisory for the West Bank of Jefferson Parish.

Bottled water and safely prepared meals are being delivered to all impacted schools, water fountains have been shut off, and hand sanitizer is being placed in restrooms.