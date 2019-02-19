× Volleyball: LSU Adds Meredyth Howard to 2019 Class

BATON ROUGE – Head coach Fran Flory and the LSU volleyball program announced the addition of Meredyth Howard to the 2019 class. Howard joins four that signed in the early signing period in November.

“We could not be more excited to add Meredyth to our LSU Volleyball family. She is an incredibly gifted athlete who truly understands what it means to wear the purple and gold and compete for LSU. Her athleticism coupled with her competitive spirit make her an important addition to the 2019 class and to our program. She is a great volleyball player and we are thrilled she picked LSU to continue her volleyball career.”

Howard, a right side/middle hitter, comes to Baton Rouge from Lafayette, Louisiana where she played at St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She helped her team to two state championships as a freshman and sophomore. She is also an Academic All-State selection and earned the Army Scholar-Athlete award. Howard played for Louisiana Volleyball club and helped her team to Disney Showcase Champions in 2016.

The 5-foot-11, right side/middle blocker, is the daughter of former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard. Her father finished his career as the third-leading passer in LSU history with 6,158 yards and second in career touchdown passes with 34.

The Tigers signed Anita Anwusi (Houston, Texas), Karli Rose (Tomball, Texas), Samarah Hill (Oviedo, Florida) and Allee Morris (Covington, La.) in the early signing period in November.

“This will be a special class for our program,” said Flory. “The level of athleticism along with the volleyball experience they bring will set them apart. The size of the class in numbers is significant, but more significant is the size of the class in statue.

“This is one of the most physical, athletic classes we have added in many years. We are thrilled to have them join our LSU Volleyball family and look forward to their impact in our program on the court, in the classroom and in the community.”

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.