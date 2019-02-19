× Track and Field: LSU Trio Receive SEC Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – A trio of SEC honors were awarded to Kortnei Johnson (Women’s Runner of the Week), Sha’Carri Richardson (Women’s Freshman of the Week) and Mondo Duplantis (Men’s Freshman of the Week) on Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

For all three it marks the third time they have been honored this indoor season. Johnson was the top collegiate finisher in the 60 meters with a career-best time of 7.14 seconds at the LSU Twilight on Friday night. The 7.14 sits atop the NCAA this season, it is the fourth-fastest readout in program history, and it’s the second fastest time in Carl Maddox Field House history. Only six other women have run faster in the world this year than Johnson. Richardson crossed the finish line with a time of 7.21 to take second collegiately with her second-fastest time of the season.

At the pole vault pit, Duplantis gave the collegiate record three more attempts but came up just a bit short. He cleared heights of 5.53 meters (18’ 1.75”) and 5.68 meters (18’ 7.50”) before bowing out with three misses at 5.92 meters (19’ 5”).

It’s pretty amazing as to what LSU track and field has accomplished this season as it pertains to the SEC Athlete of the Week(s). LSU has competed six different weekends this indoor season, and each following Tuesday after every meet, the Tigers have had an athlete rewarded for being the best at her or his event for that week. Five athletes have combined to earn 11 honors during indoors.

The fourth-ranked women and fifth-ranked men will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for the SEC Championships this Friday and Saturday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

SEC Honorees in 2019

Jan. 15 – Sha’Carri Richardson – Women’s Freshman of the Week

Jan. 22 – JuVaughn Harrison – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

Jan. 22 – Kortnei Johnson – Women’s Runner of the Week

Jan. 29 – Lisa Gunnarsson – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

Jan. 29 – Mondo Duplantis – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week

Feb. 5 – Mondo Duplantis –Men’s Co-Field Athlete of the Week

Feb. 12 – Kortnei Johnson – Women’s Co-Runner of the Week

Feb. 12 – Sha’Carri Richardson – Women’s Freshman of the Week

Feb. 19 – Kortnei Johnson – Women’s Runner of the Week

Feb. 19 – Sha’Carri Richardson – Women’s Freshman of the Week

Feb. 19 – Mondo Duplantis – Men’s Freshman of the Week

