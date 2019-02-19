Throw Me Something Mayor! The World’s ‘Mayor of Mardi Gras’ knows how to catch those beads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The parades are rolling.

You know what that means.

It means beads and other stuff is flying from the people in the parades to people watching the parades.

What's the best way to catch the stuff?

Nobody knows better than the Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell.

Mayor Cantrell gives a lesson in how to catch beads to WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood.

You know what all this bead catching business means

It, or course, means the season is here!.

It's Carnival Season in New Orleans.

That means parades rolling through the streets of New Orleans and all around New Orleans until Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday March 5, 2019.