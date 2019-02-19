Tamica Lee & Kenny Lopez taste test wine blindfolded

NEW ORLEANS– On “National Drink Wine Day” Tamica Lee and Kenny Lopez taste tested wine with a twist.  The News with a Twist personalities tasted the wine wearing blindfolds, and they had to guess what kind of wine they were tasting!

Morgan Fouss with Prytania Wine & Spirits provided the tasty wine!

In addition to guessing the wines, Tamica Lee and Kenny Lopez then guessed what regions the various wines were from!

For more information about Prytania Wine & Spirits, click HERE. 

 

 

