× Softball: Southeastern’s Manzer Repeats as Southland Hitter of the Week

HAMMOND, La. – For the second straight week, Southeastern Louisiana’s Ella Manzer was named the Southland Conference Softball Hitter of the Week in an announcement from the league office on Tuesday. The Alexandria, Louisiana native hit .667 (10-for-15) with a home run, two doubles and six RBI in five games last week. Highlighting her weekly performance was a two-run home run versus Missouri State, a go-ahead two-run double in an 8-4 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a 3-for-3 showing versus UTSA.

Manzer’s start to the sophomore campaign is one of the best in school history. Through the first two weeks, she is batting .679 (19-for-28) with two home runs, four doubles and 11 RBI. Manzer currently ranks second in Division I in both batting average and hits.

Southeastern will next travel to Starkville, Mississippi to compete in The Snowman, hosted by Mississippi State, which opens Friday and runs through Sunday. The Lady Lions will face Alcorn State at 10 a.m. and Georgia Tech at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.