See the new murals in Fat City

METAIRIE, LA — Fat City is expanding its walking gallery of murals. Tuesday morning, February 19, Jefferson Parish unveiled 14 new murals, 112 linear feet in total length.

The art work was done by 10 students at Grace King and Riverdale high schools, each school painting half of the new murals. The work can be found at Fat City’s West Esplanade thoroughfare at Edenborn Avenue.

The big reveal is just the latest for the area. In September of 2016, Grace King students provided seven murals at the Entergy Louisiana substation.

Entergy supplied $10,000 for the 2016 project. This time around, the company and Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken provided $20,000 each for the work.

The money is used to cover the cost of painting supplies as well as weatherproofing to make sure the murals last for years.

In September of 2017, Jefferson Parish announced the completion of 10 additional murals at various locations around Fat City. Those murals were done by professional artists at a total cost of $100,000 which was raised by the parish, local businesses and The Arts Council of New Orleans.

The parish hopes that the murals will become a popular way for people to tour the Fat City area and support local businesses there.

