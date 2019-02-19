× LSU: Softball Remains in Top 10 of National Polls

BATON ROUGE – After a 3-2 weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, the LSU softball team remains in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, checking in at No. 9 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and No. 7 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.

LSU has been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season.The Tigers earned a total of 536 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers picked up 359 points.

The Tigers picked up three wins on the weekend, starting off with a 3-1 victory over Oklahoma State. The Tigers dominated then-No. 11/12 Texas, downing the Longhorns 7-1. The final win of the weekend came on Saturday over Ohio State, defeating the Buckeyes, 7-2.

Senior Amanda Sanchez led the Tigers on the weekend, hitting .462 with a home run and five RBI. Freshman Shelby Wickersham picked up two victories in the circle. Senior Shemiah Sanchez and sophomore Shelbi Sunseri each had two home runs on the weekend.

The Tigers return home this weekend, playing host to the LSU Invitational which includes, Stanford, Memphis, Michigan and Cal State Northridge. The Tigers open the weekend on Thursday at 6 p.m. with Stanford.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.