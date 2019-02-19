× Kody Hoese Named to American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll

NEW ORLEANS – After helping lead the Tulane baseball team to a 3-0 weekend to start the year, junior third baseman Kody Hoese was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll the league announced on Monday.

Hoese batted .429 in the three-game sweep of George Washington over the weekend, going 6-for-14 at the plate with four RBIs and four runs scored. The Griffin, Indiana, native slugged .714 at the plate with a double and home run, drawing three walks and posting an on-base percentage of .529.

Tulane returns to action this Tuesday and Wednesday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, hosting the Lamar Cardinals in a midweek two-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.