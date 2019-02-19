King Cake Monkey Bread! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is making a super simple money bread to satisfy your king cake cravings!

King Cake Monkey Bread

2 cans Cinnamon Rolls

1/3 cup white sugar

Nonstick spray

Open up your cinnamon rolls and cut into 6 pieces.

Spray a bundt pan with nonstick spray and add some sugar to the bottom.

Now place half your pieces into a bundt cake pan.

Top with more sugar, then the rest of the pieces.

Place in oven on 350 for approximately 22 minutes.

Top with cinnamon roll icing (we go the cream cheese one) and purple, green and gold sprinkles!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!