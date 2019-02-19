× GOLF: Southeastern Lions Place Fourth at LaTour Intercollegiate

MATTHEWS, La – The Southeastern Louisiana golf team battled through driving rain to finish fourth in the LaTour Intercollegiate Tournament Tuesday at the par-72 LaTour Golf Club. Bailey Smith led the way for SLU shooting a 217 (+1) for the three rounds including 69 (-3) in the second round. The senior from Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, finished seventh in the individual standings and had 10 birdies, 13 bogeys and one eagle for the week.

SLU’s Joris Etlin finished tied for 13th (+6). The senior from Frejus, France, shot 74 (+2) in all three rounds (222). The Southland Conference Golfer of the Month for September was a model of consistency recording 40 pars in 54 holes. Southeastern sophomore Miller Maestri shot a 225 (+8) while sophomore Logan Kuehn finished with a 225 (+9). The Lions entered Tuesday’s final round in second place just four strokes off the lead. But UT-Rio Grande Valley shot -4 to pull away from the field to claim the championship.

“It’s a little disappointing we didn’t hold our spot from yesterday,” said fourth-year SLU head golf coach Jake Narro. “We’re still making some careless mistakes mainly around the green and not making the routine putts. We’re not cashing in on the routine up and downs that keep a good round going. But overall I thought we played pretty well for the three days but I would have liked to have seen better weather.”

Incarnate Word’s Josh Hill UTRGV’s Tennoshin Ogawa finished tied for first shooting 213 (-3) for the tournament. SLU will be back on the course Monday, Feb. 25 at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational at Augusta Pines Golf Club in Spring, Texas hosted by Houston Baptist. The tournament features Southeastern, Houston Baptist, UNO, Incarnate Word, Bradley, Drake, UTRGV, Prairie View A&M, Florida Gulf Coast, University of Houston, California Baptist and North Dakota.

Article of courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.