× Golf: Smith Shoots 69 in Second Round, Lions in Second Place at LaTour

MATTHEWS, La – Bailey Smith shot a 72 (E) in the first round and a 69 (-3) in the second round for the Southeastern Louisiana men’s golf team Monday at the LaTour Intercollegiate Tournament at the LaTour Gulf Club. The Lions are currently tied for second (+9) with Samford overall going into tomorrow’s final round and are four shots behind UT-Rio Grande Valley (-5). SLU shot a 299 in the first round and a 286 in the second round combined with Smith, Logan Kuehn, Joris Etlin, Miller Maestri and Kris Kerr.

“The good thing is we progressively got better throughout the day,” said SLU golf head coach Jake Narro. “We accomplished our goal for day which was to put ourselves in the mix going into the final round. If we continue to do what we are doing, then everything will take care of itself.”

Smith, a Mount Maunganui, New Zealand native, is tied for second in the individual standings; one shot behind Samford’s Harlan Winn. The senior had four bogies and four birdies in the first round to shoot even par and had an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys in the second round to shoot -3.

“Bailey was terrific,” said Narro. “He drove the ball well, he was good with his irons, and he was sharp with putter and never let the condition phase him.”

Kuehn, a Lake Charles, Louisiana native, had a solid day shooting a 76 (+4) and then bouncing back in the second round with a 71 (-1). The sophomore is tied for 13th after the first two rounds. Etlin, a senior from Frejus, France, shot 74 (+2) in both the first and second rounds as he continues to be a model of consistency for the Lions. The weather Monday at LaTour was rough with temperatures in the low 50’s and a 15 mph wind with moderate rain.

The tournament will conclude Tuesday morning with the final round beginning at 8 a.m.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.