× GOLF: Rosenberg in Contention at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Golf Championship

NEW ORLEANS – High winds and steady rain were no match for Tulane University sophomore Jennifer Rosenberg as she carded a second round 69 to move within four strokes of the individual lead at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Golf Championship. Rosenberg finished the day with 10 pars, four birdies and one eagle, as she charged 27 spots up the leaderboard and is tied for sixth with a two-round total of 144. Her score of three under par was tied for the lowest in the field during round two competition.

“I really had my putter working for me today and it felt great,” Rosenberg said. “I felt really confident in my game today even though conditions were tough. It’s great to be in contention for the individual title, especially in a field as talented as this one. I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Rosenberg has now shot under 70 in back-to-back tournaments and has shot under par in four rounds this season. Rosenberg opened the day on hole No. 10 where she carded five straight pars. She then rolled in her first birdie of the day on hole No. 15, but then recorded back-to-back bogeys to move to one over par. She quickly got back to even par after she birdied hole No. 18 to close out her first nine at even par. On the front nine, she carded pars on three of her first four holes, suffering just one bogey on hole No. 2. Rosenberg then closed out the day by shooting under par on three of her final five holes, including an eagle on hole No. 6. Rosenberg’s eagle is one of only two in this year’s tournament.

“It was really nice to see Jenny come through with a great round today, especially in today’s conditions” head coach Lorne Don said. “She has played very consistent so far this spring and I know she is playing with a lot of confidence right now, so it will be exciting to see how she finishes up tomorrow.”

The Green Wave finished the day with a team score of 313 and are currently in 17th-place (619). Junior Haydyn Gibson (tied for 69th, 156), senior Laura Munoz (tied for 77th, 158), freshman Isabella Cardenas (85th, 161) and senior Sofia Goicoechea (91st, 168) rounded out the Tulane lineup. This year’s field features 15 of the nation’s top 50 teams, including the top four teams in the country headlined by USC (No. 1), Texas (No. 2), Florida (No. 3) and Duke (No. 4).

The three-day event is being held at the par 72, 6,239-yard English Turn Golf and Country Club and features 93 players and 18 teams in this year’s field. No team in this year’s field is under par. Texas leads all teams with a two-round score of 576. Duke’s Ana Belac leads all individuals with a tally of 140.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.