× Golf: LSU’s Griffin Shoots Career Low at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

NEW ORLEANS – Sophomore Kendall Griffin shot a career-low 72 to pace the LSU women’s golf team in the Second Round of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate today at the English Turn Golf & Country Club in New Orleans. LSU is currently in 11th place after Round Two at 28-over 604. Griffin struggled in Round One with a 9-over par, but bounced back beautifully with a career-low 72. She moved into a tie for second on the team with junior Monica Dibildox at 9-over 153 for the two rounds.

“We are extremely proud of Kendall and the round she played today” said Runion. “To shoot her career low on probably the hardest day we’ve seen all year, based on course conditions, is pretty awesome. She’s been getting better and posting some good scores at practice. So it was nice to see it in a tournament. She definitely helped carry the team today.”

Senior Kathleen Gallagher leads the squad with an overall 3-over 147. Gallagher is currently tied for 19th overall and is shooting for her second top-20 finish of the season. Rookie Presley Baggett provided the fourth counting score of the day with an 81.

“Kathleen also had solid play in tough conditions to help carry the team today,” continued Runion.

“The leaderboard continues to be bunched up and we are looking forward to another challenging day tomorrow and improving our position.”

LSU will be paired up with Miami (Fla.) and North Carolina State for Round 3 on Tuesday. The Tigers will tee off at 8 a.m. from Holes No. 10, 11, 12 and 18 in a shotgun start at the English Turn Golf & Country Club. Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate Team Standings (After 1 Round)

#3 Texas – 285-291 – 576 E #1 USC – 289-291 – 580 +4 #5 Duke – 286-296 – 582 +6 #8 Florida – 295-289 – 584 +8 #16 South Carolina – 294-294 – 588 +12 #47 Houston – 296-297 – 593 +17 #11 Auburn –298-303 – 601 +25

#27 Michigan State – 297-304 – 601 +25

Oklahoma State – 297-304 – 601 +25

#25 Miami (Fla.) – 300-303 – 603 +27 LSU – 299-305 – 604 +28 North Carolina State – 295-312 – 607 +31 #34 North Carolina – 305-303 – 608 +32 #14 Arizona State – 308-301 – 609 +33 #18 Washington – 300-312 – 612 +36 SMU – 308-308 – 616 +40 Tulane – 306-313 – 619 +43 #40 UC Davis – 319-315 – 634 +58

LSU Individual Results (After 1 Round)

T18. Kathleen Gallagher – 73-74 – 147 +3

T46. Monica Dibildox – 75-78 – 153 +9

T46. Kendall Griffin – 81-72 – 153 +9

T69. Presley Baggett – 75-81 – 156 +12

T81. Mary Frances Chauvin – 76-83 – 159 +15 (ind.)

Alden Wallace – 76-88 – 164 +20

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.