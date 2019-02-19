× Freshman of the Week: Jaden Hill Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Jaden Hill was named SEC Baseball Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office.

Hill, a product of Ashdown, Ark., enjoyed a tremendous collegiate debut on Sunday against Air Force, defeating the Falcons by allowing just one run on four hits in five innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Hill struck out the first three batters he faced in the top of the first inning and limited Air Force to just a double and three singles over the course of the five-inning outing, which was composed of 71 pitches (44 for strikes).

Hill, who was drafted as a high school senior last summer by the St. Louis Cardinals, is the cousin of former LSU centerfielder Cedrick Harris, the starting centerfielder for the Tigers’ 2000 national championship team.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.