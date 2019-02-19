× Four Times: Finnegan Earns Fourth SEC Gymnast of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – Following a dominating win that included six event titles and a sweep of the all-around against four ranked teams, senior Sarah Finnegan was announced as the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Finnegan put up to the top all-around score in the league and top-three in the country with a 39.65 against No. 4 Utah, No. 15 Missouri and No. 26 Stanford. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native scored a 9.925 on bars and floor for event titles. Finnegan earned a “perfect” 9.95 on her Yurchenko Full that has a 9.95 start value to set a career high and win the title.

On Sunday afternoon against No. 15 Missouri, Finnegan won titles on bars, beam, floor and the all-around to push LSU to a season-high team score.

Overall, Finnegan has won 71 titles for sixth in school history. In 2019, Finnegan has won 25 total with seven in the all-around, six on floor, five on bars and beam and two on vault. Her 21 career beam titles has her on pace to set the school record set by 14-time All-American April Burkholder with 21.

In the last two seasons, Finnegan has set career highs of 9.95 on vault and 10.0 on bars, beam and floor. Finnegan is the ninth gymnast in school history to score a 9.95 or higher on all four events. She is the one of two gymnasts in the country and the only one in the SEC to own a score of 9.95 or higher on all four events this year.

The fifth-ranked Tigers and Finnegan will continue wrap up a stretch of three meets in eight days at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday on the SEC Network against No. 21 Arkansas.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.