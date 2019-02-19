Carla’s Menu: Copper Vine Wine Pub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Menu, I’m taking you downtown to Copper Vine Wine Pub. Owner and restaurateur, Kyle Brechtel, wanted to add a wine pub at the corner of Poydras and O’Keefe streets to add to his other concepts.

This building was originally home of Maylies’s, open back in 1876 and closed in 1986. Brechtel kept the original bar and woodwork, adding a beautiful wine garden, and full-service restaurant.

This casual but elevated vibe allows you to come for any gathering---a casual lunch, brunch on the weekends, a date, or book a nice private party upstairs.

It offers 30 wines on tap, more than any other restaurant in New Orleans. Plus, elevated pub food with some creole classics, along with some southern traditional foods.

Menu items featured:

Pork Belly

Brussel Sprouts

Fig and Goat Cheese Flatbread

Charcuterie board

Deviled eggs

Citrus Gnocchi

Mushroom Pasta

Copper Vine offers weekday happy hour from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Click HERE for more information!

Follow Carla Pesono on Facebook and Instagram!