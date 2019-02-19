× ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Grocery Store Joe & Kendall eat at iconic Commander’s Palace

NEW ORLEANS– “Bachelor in Paradise” fan favorites “Grocery Store Joe” and Kendall Long were visiting New Orleans and made a stop at the iconic restaurant Commander’s Palace.

Joe Amiable posted a picture to Instagram of him and Kendall standing under the iconic restaurant sign. He captioned the photo: “Have to get the Strawberry shortcake.”

Joe and Kendall met and fell in love on the last season of the ABC hit show, “Bachelor in Paradise.”

From the looks of Kendall’s Instagram account both her and Joe were enjoying their time in New Orleans with the “Dancing with the Stars” crew. “Dancing with the Stars LIVE will be at The Saenger Theater tonight. If you remember Joe was on last season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Looks like they were all hanging out at another New Orleans hot spot, “The Carousel Bar” at Hotel Monteleone.