Amy Schumer crashes Mardi Gras dance krewe’s practice

NEW ORLEANS-- Actress Amy Schumer has been spotted in New Orleans a lot recently. The "Snatched" star posted to her Instagram a video of her crashing a dance practice.

She wrote on her Instagram, "Sometimes in New Orleans, you just have to join practice."

It seems as if the actress has joined in on multiple practices in the park.

One of them the actress crashed was The NOLA Cherry Bombs dance krewe who were practicing their Mardi Gras moves in Audubon Park when Schumer comes and joins the dance party. Schumer's husband filmed the video which is now going viral. The NOLA Cherry Bombs seemed unaware that the actress joined in on the fun because they all kept practicing.

Where will Schumer be spotted next?

It isn't clear if the comedian is in New Orleans for work or for fun or for both.