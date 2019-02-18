Tigers reach for highest ranking in a decade

The trajectory of LSU basketball continues to go higher and higher.

The Tigers, who share the lead in the Southeastern Conference with Tennessee, are ranked #13 in the latest Associated Press Poll. According to LSU, that is men’s basketball’s highest ranking since March 2, 2009.

Head coach Will Wade said Monday that LSU has earned anything, yet.

Wade told reporters that he was in favor of a technical received LSU guard Javonte Smart with just under 11 minutes to play in a tie game at Georgia Saturday night. Smart scored 19 points in an 83-79 win.

"I love the technical we got the other night," Wade told reporters Monday in Baton Rouge. "It sent a message. We are not going to sit here and take it."

LSU hosts Florida Wednesday night at 6.

The Gators are coached by former Jesuit Blue Jay star Michael White.