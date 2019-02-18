× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Jockey

Jockey is a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever who weighs 65 pounds. Some may call him a big boy, but he makes up for it with his big heart. He is a strong guy so he’ll need someone who can handle all of him. Jockey identifies as an introvert, so he would rather have one really good dog friend than play around with a a lot of dogs. Jockey would also prefer to live in a home without cats. Go meet him today!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

