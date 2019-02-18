× Man found shot to death inside car on I-10 on Spillway

ST. CHARLES PARISH – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside a car following a crash on I-10 on the Spillway.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a report of a car crash around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the westbound lanes of I-10. Deputies arrived on scene and found a crashed car with several bullet holes and a man’s body inside the car.

Other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who was driving on I-10 Westbound between Kenner and Laplace around the time of the crash is urged to contact Detective Jenni Barrette at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.