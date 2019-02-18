× Man breaks through wall at Dollar General store to steal cigarettes

RITTMAN, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who broke through the wall of a Dollar General and stole several packs of cigarettes Friday morning.

According to a police report, the damage was discovered by an employee around 8 a.m. Friday. Police believe the break-in happened around 2 a.m.

Police said the suspect broke through an exterior wall, though they are not sure what kind of tools the man used. Once inside, the suspect broke into a glass cigarette case and removed multiple packs.

Surveillance video shows a male suspect wearing a black hooded sweatshirt (with the hood up), dark jeans and gloves. The suspect was inside the store for about 10 minutes.

Numerous packs were left inside the store and outside on the ground.