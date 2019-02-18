King Cake of the Day: Paul’s Pastry Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Picayune, Ms. - King cake of the day is here. Today we're heading to Paul's Pastry Shop located in Picayune!

Sherri, the owner of Paul's Pastry shop make their dough from scratch. Once it's cut up and made into thin sheets, they cakes are filled before they're baked. Their new flavors this year are Raspberry Amaretto and Italian Cream cheese. They put the babies in the cakes, fold them up, and then they go into the oven.

Sherri remembers when her father decided to make king cakes, "In 1972 we started making cakes. We were from California so we didn`t know exactly what one was. That's why when you see out king cakes or have a bite of ours. You'll notice that our dough is a little bit different than the Danish dough, but it holds all the good fillings inside of it."