King Cake of the Day: Caywood and Randazzo’s

Chalmette, La. - King cake of the day is back! Today we're heading to Caywood and Randazzo's in Chalmette.

When you ask Nick Randazzo what makes Caywood and Randazzo's different, he'll tell you it's all about tradition, "Our king cake's different because it's made the same way for 50-plus years now. My grandpa, Manny Randazzo, is the one who originally made it. It's his exact recipe. That's how we make it, just like tradition."

They have all your usual flavors, blueberry, cream cheese, pecan praline, strawberry, lemon and pretty much any other you could think of.

Nick told us that king cakes are a part of him, "Growing up, king cake was pretty much in my blood. Making king cakes, eating king cakes is a thing I do."