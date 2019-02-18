King Cake of the Day: Caluda’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harahan, La. - King cake of the day is back! Today we're heading to Caluda's in Harahan.

John Caluda is the owner of Caluda's King Cakes and Cottage Catering in Elmwood. And he explains that the process of making a king cake is longer than one might think! "The dough is made on one day. It's blocked up into 20 pound blocks. It ferments overnight to develop its flavor and texture. Then it's rolled out into the shape cakes, the shaped cakes are rested another 24 hours, and then they're baked, glazed and iced for sale the next morning."

He has all the basic flavors we all know and love, along with some fruit and cream cheese combinations. They also throw in pop-up flavors from time to time like "Bavarian cream, lemon meringue, and we also have the flavors of the week that we do."

The king cakes are sold all over, including at the bakery in Elmwood, Zuppardo's, Majora's, and Sam's in Kenner.