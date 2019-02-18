Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser called off

NEW ORLEANS – The 8th annual Horses, Hops & Cops fundraiser has been cancelled.

The event, which raises money for the NOPD’s mounted units, was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 20, but it has been called off due to weather concerns.

“We are terribly disappointed to have to cancel this event for the first time ever,” Louisiana Hospitality Foundation executive director Jennifer Kelley said. “It is such a hard decision to make, but we take public safety very seriously. We hope that guests will be able to stop by during one of the new scheduled tour times and may consider making a small donation to help us continue to support the N.O.P.D. Mounted Unit’s new breeding program.”

While the larger event has been called off, guided VIP tours will still take place for anyone who purchases a ticket, and the public is invited to visit the NOPD horse stables on Harrison Avenue from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 19, 21, and 22, and from 10 a.m. to noon on February 23.

“The Mounted Division is our most versatile unit of the New Orleans Police Department particularly at large public events such as Mardi Gras,” Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson said. “The unit provides ‘high visibility patrol’ and plays an important role in our crime-fighting efforts. That’s why this event is vital to ensuring our department can continue the program well into the future.”

Click here for more information and to purchase raffle tickets.