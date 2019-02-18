× Hiker rescued from freezing temperatures after getting stuck in quicksand at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Authorities rescued a hiker stranded in a creek during winter weather at Zion National Park after his leg got stuck in quicksand.

Zion National Park officials said the 34-year-old man from Arizona had one leg buried knee-deep in quicksand Saturday afternoon. Neither he nor his companion could free him.

The man’s companion left him with gear to keep warm and went looking for help. She called 911 when she reached an area with cell service about three hours later.

The stranded man and his companion both suffered from hypothermia.

Late that night, rescuers worked for two hours to free the hiker. They were forced to to spend the night with the him as four additional inches of snow fell.

Winter storms caused decreased visibility Sunday morning, but eventually a helicopter was able to reach the man and transport him to a hospital.