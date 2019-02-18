× ‘Glee’ star Darren Criss just married in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Actor Darren Criss married his longtime love Mia Swier in New Orleans at the Ace Hotel on Saturday.

People Magazine confirmed the star of “Glee,” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” said “I Do” in front of family and close friends.

Many stars attended like Lea Michelle, Chord Overstreet, and John Stamos.

According to People Magazine the couple has been together for around eight years, and they got engaged in January of 2018.