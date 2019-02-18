× Fatal shooting on Almonaster Avenue

NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after being shot in the head last night on Almonaster Ave.

Police say that Sunday night around 7:40 p.m., they responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 6500 block.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old male on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He died shortly after.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are currently searching for suspects and a possible motive.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.