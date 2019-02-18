Fatal shooting on Almonaster Avenue

Posted 3:53 AM, February 18, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead after being shot in the head last night on Almonaster Ave.

Police say that Sunday night around 7:40 p.m., they responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 6500 block.

Officers discovered a 23-year-old male on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He died shortly after.

The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

Investigators are currently searching for suspects and a possible motive.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 30.006983 by -90.000586.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.