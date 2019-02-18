A bank, then a Burger King, but first: America’s first movie theater

NEW ORLEANS - It used to be a bank. Then it was a Burger King. And it's now a Voodoo Mart on Canal Street.

But it makes American history as the location of what was the country's first and for a time, only movie theater.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood meets the man who wants to mark the location with a historical marker, of course.

He's Ed Poole.  Ed is a collector of movie posters.  And Ed's a keeper of the flame for anything that connects New Orleans to Hollywood.

He's been pounding the pavement for ten years to make the marker happen.

 

