× 1 dead, another injured in Central City shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A homicide investigation is underway this morning after a Sunday night shooting in Central City killed one man.

New Orleans police say that around 1:30 in the afternoon, a 34-year-old man was shot in the head near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Freret Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

It was later discovered that a 79-year-old man that was in the area at the time of the shooting, was hit in the leg by a stray bullet.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Details are limited at this time, but what we do know is that no arrests have been made in this shooting.

If you have any additional information that would help police solve this case, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.