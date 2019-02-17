Tulane sweeps George Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane's baseball team is out to a (3-0) start to the season after completing the series sweep of George Washington Sunday afternoon. The Green Wave won Friday's game 3-2 and then took Saturday's game 7-6 in 13 innings, and capped-off the series with the definitive 16-6 win over the Colonials in the series finale.

Tulane got on the board in the first inning on a 2 RBI single from Jonathon Artigues, and then they were out to a 3-0 lead by the third after a Grant Mathews RBI single. By the 6th inning, GW jumped out front 4-3, but in the bottom of that inning the Green Wave unloaded with 8 runs of their own to retake the lead 11-4. In that 6th inning, freshman Hudson Haskin hit a grand slam for his only hit of the game, accounting for 4 RBI. Mathews led the way at the plate for Tulane with a 3-4 day, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored. Jensen added a pair of hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored as well.

Tulane's starting pitcher, Chase Solesky went 5.2 innings, giving-up 4 runs on 8 hits and striking-out 4. Justin Campbell got the win for the Green Wave, pitching 1.1 innings of relief, giving-up no hits and no runs and striking-out one.

Next up for Tulane is a two-game home series with Lamar on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.