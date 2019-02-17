× Cooler temps to start the week

A cold front moving into southeast Louisiana Sunday evening is bringing cooler air with it to start the week. After most of the area spent the day around 80 on Sunday, temperatures will struggle to reach 60 through the day Monday.

This is not a major shot of cold air for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. However the front is pushing farther south than it initially looked a couple days ago. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s to mid 50s across the area by Monday morning. Coldest air will be found to the northwest up the I-55 corridor.

After that we will slowly warm up through the day. Look for low 60s north and upper 50s to around 60 south by mid afternoon.

This cool down will not last long as warm air comes back with highs near 70 by Tuesday. Look for rain to move back into the forecast by Tuesday as well.