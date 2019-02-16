‘Yes, Yes, Oh God Yes’ It’s Krewe Du Vieux time!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, La. - It's that time of year again: Krewe Du Vieux is about to raise eyebrows and inspire laughter around the Marigny and the French Quarter.

This year's theme is a take off on one of the Mayor's goals: "The City of Yes, Yes, Oh God Yes. As you know Mayor Cantrell has been looking to rebrand New Orleans as the City of Yes, and we said well... why stop there?" explained Poobah of Publicity, Keith Twitchell.

Our Travel Girl, Stephanie Oswald, was lucky enough to get a look inside the den, just days before the parade was set to roll.

"Part of the Krewe du Vieux mission is definitely to celebrate New Orleans culture, and oftentimes we kind of like to look at the parts of it that maybe don't get as much exposure, " says Twitchell.

And speaking of exposure, look out for plenty of private parts on parade. This show is all about adult humor and political satire.

The satire is outstanding and topics covered include Supreme Court hearings, the city’s problem potholes, scandal in the Catholic church and President Trump vs. the media.

One float features the theme, “The Lyin’ King.” Hint: the two lions on display are well-known political leaders.

Check it all out Saturday night when the parade starts rolling from the Marigny at 6:30pm.

