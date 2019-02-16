Dillard men win Bleu Devil Classic, women lose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Dillard men's basketball team won the nightcap of the Bleu Devil Classic double-header, defeating cross-town rival Xavier 81-70. The Bleu Devils, who improve to 16-7, 9-2 GCAC) trailed by one at the half, but out-scored the Gold Rush 45-33 after the break to earn the win. Dillard's Rick Curry led all scorers with 23 points, 12 rebounds, while Xavian Mckay finished with 13 points and Jessie Ward added 12. For Xavier (14-13, 5-6 GCAC), Rayshawn Mart led the way with 19 points, 8 rebounds and William Loyd had 17 and 5.

In the ladies game before, Xavier held-off a late rally from Dillard to win it 60-55. The Gold Nuggets were led in scoring by Essence Wells with 18 points and Jas Hill added 16, as their only two players in double figures. Xavier now improves to (20-6, 10-1 GCAC). Dillard's high scorer was Alyssa Washington, who finished with 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that got Dillard within one at 56-55. Those were their last points of the game, and Xavier sealed the win from the line. With the loss, Dillard drops to (16-10, 7-4 GCAC).