Yelp Data: Top 20 King Cakes for 2019

Yelp came out with their user-generated list for the Top 20 King Cakes for 2019.

Their top twenty list includes a Vegan Friendly King Cake, a Strawberry Loaded King Cake, and a boozy variation as well!

The Top 3 are...

3. Dong Phuong

2. Sucré

1. New Orleans Cake Café & Bakery

The list was created using user-generated content from Yelp.  The King Cakes were selected by using reviews that mentioned the word "King Cake" within the food/restaurant categories in the New Orleans area.

Click here for the complete list of Yelp's Top 20 King Cakes for 2019.

