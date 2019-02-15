× WIN: LSU Gymnastics Wins GymQuarters Invitational

ST. CHARLE, Mo. – The fifth-ranked LSU gymnastics team put up a strong team road score of 197.250 to take down No. 4 Utah, No. 15 Missouri and No. 26 Stanford at the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational Friday night at the Family Arena. The Tigers improved to 6-3 on the season with the three victories. Utah finished with a score of 197.075, Missouri scored a 196.475 and Stanford rounded out the group with a 195.850.

Senior Sarah Finnegan, one of the nation’s top gymnasts, took home four event titles in her home state. Finnegan won the all-around title with a 39.650 and also took titles on vault with a 9.95 and bars and floor with scores of 9.925.

“The momentum really carried us to a strong night,” LSU head coach D-D Breaux said. “I was most proud of our floor team tonight that really rebounded from last week. The kids showed a lot of pride tonight. We’ll now go home and rest and prepare for another meet on Sunday.

Bars Rebounds to Start Strong

With Lexie Priessman out for the night and Sami Durante making a return, LSU used a different lineup on bars. Following a miscue to open the rotation, the Tigers relied on a strong two through six to score a 49.275 on bars. Ruby Harrold earned a 9.80 and Kennedi Edney scored a 9.875 in the third spot. Durante returned to the lineup after missing the last two weeks with a concussion and scored a 9.85. Finnegan moved up from her usual anchor position and earned a 9.925. Freshman Bailey Ferrer delivered with a 9.825 to close things out.

Solid Beam for the Tigers Halfway

LSU put up another strong score on beam with a 49.275 but still trailed Utah, 98.650-98.525. Sophomores Christina Desiderio and Bridget Dean earned 9.825’s. Edney and Reagan Campbell put up scores of 9.875 and Finnegan closed out with a 9.85.

Floor Puts Up Season High 49.475

The squad bounced back in a strong way from a week ago for a season high on the event and to take the lead over the Utes. Harrold opened the event for LSU with a 9.90 to tie her career high. Desiderio followed with a 9.85 in the second spot and Campbell also set a new career high with a 9.90 in the third spot. Edney followed for the squad with a 9.85. Finnegan won floor with a 9.925 and McKenna Kelley closed out the vent with a 9.90

Vault Closes with 49.25 to Seal the Win

Finnegan opened out with a perfect Yurchenko Full to set a new career high with a 9.95. The squad also counted scores of 9.80 from Harrold, 9.825 from Kelley and Sarah Edwards and 9.85 from Edney in the anchor spot.

Next up

LSU returns home for the second meet of its double weekend. The Tigers will take on No. 15 Missouri at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday inside the Maravich Center.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.