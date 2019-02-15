Shirtless man arrested for calling the police on police officers during traffic stop

THIBODAUX, LA – A shirtless man was arrested for calling the police on police officers who had pulled over his car.

The bizarre incident occurred around 1 a.m. on February 15 in the 300 block of Lagarde Street when Thibodaux Police Department officers pulled over a vehicle after observing the driver commit a moving violation.

As the officers were speaking to the driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Bryce Quanstrom, who was later identified as the owner of the vehicle that had been stopped, came sprinting up.

Quanstrom, who was shirtless and agitated, began yelling at the officers, according to the TPD.

While police are certain Quanstrom was not inside his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, it remains unclear where he came from.

The officers advised Quanstrom to remain back, and he began shouting obscenities at the officers and threatening to dial 911.

The officers explained to Quanstrom that they were the police, and if he dialed 911 to report them, he could be charged with misusing the 911 system to report a non-emergency.

Quanstrom then dialed 911 and demanded a police officer be sent to his location.

The police officers who were already on the location proceeded to arrest him for unlawful use of the 911 system.

Quanstrom continued to resist the officers during his arrest, according to the TPD.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, and was later released on bond.

